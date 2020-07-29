Analysts Anticipate Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $392.65 Million

Analysts forecast that Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) will announce $392.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Genesco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $385.00 million to $400.30 million. Genesco posted sales of $486.57 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, September 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Genesco will report full year sales of $1.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Genesco.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($3.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.52) by ($1.13). Genesco had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. The firm had revenue of $279.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Genesco’s revenue was down 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

GCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Genesco in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Genesco in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. TheStreet downgraded Genesco from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Genesco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GCO. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Genesco by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Genesco by 906.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Genesco during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Genesco by 3,877.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Genesco by 1,031.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE GCO opened at $16.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $246.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Genesco has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $53.20.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

