Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Holdings Trimmed by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,290 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $13,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,101 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 18,226 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,616 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 482 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APH opened at $104.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.02. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $63.05 and a twelve month high of $110.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 23.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.22, for a total transaction of $706,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $34,164,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,024,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 469,082 shares of company stock worth $48,535,741. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

