American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,353 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,039 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in American Express were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 0.7% during the second quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,186 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,631 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

AXP opened at $94.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. American Express has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AXP. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on American Express from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Express from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on American Express from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on American Express from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on American Express from $106.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.71.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

