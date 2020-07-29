Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its holdings in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 95,446 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $3,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Ameren by 100.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Ameren by 282.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameren by 52.7% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ameren by 84.8% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AEE stock opened at $79.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.10 and a 200 day moving average of $76.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.25. Ameren Corp has a twelve month low of $58.74 and a twelve month high of $87.65.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ameren Corp will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 59.10%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AEE shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ameren in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded Ameren from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Ameren from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Ameren from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

