AMERCO (UHAL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.78 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.93) by $1.72. AMERCO had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $821.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect AMERCO to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $18 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AMERCO stock opened at $317.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.43. AMERCO has a 52-week low of $222.34 and a 52-week high of $426.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $307.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $312.42.

Separately, BidaskClub raised AMERCO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th.

About AMERCO

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

