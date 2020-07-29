Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Sets New 52-Week High at $221.39

Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $221.39 and last traded at $219.61, with a volume of 994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $214.74.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMED shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Amedisys from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Benchmark raised Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Amedisys from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amedisys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.93.

The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 50.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $199.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $485.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.38 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 6.43%. Amedisys’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Amedisys Inc will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bruce D. Perkins acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $167.48 per share, with a total value of $334,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,728,965.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 750 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.43, for a total value of $152,572.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,573 shares in the company, valued at $6,829,755.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,081 shares of company stock worth $6,939,248 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Amedisys by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,707 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Amedisys by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,614 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 42,353 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,071,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 9,323 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amedisys Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMED)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

