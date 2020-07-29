AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMBEV S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $3.70.

Get AMBEV S A/S alerts:

AMBEV S A/S stock opened at $2.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $47.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93. AMBEV S A/S has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $5.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.92.

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. AMBEV S A/S had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 16.34%. As a group, equities analysts expect that AMBEV S A/S will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AMBEV S A/S by 21.7% in the first quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its position in AMBEV S A/S by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 37,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,835 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in AMBEV S A/S by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in AMBEV S A/S by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 175,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in AMBEV S A/S by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 25,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 8,652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

About AMBEV S A/S

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

See Also: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for AMBEV S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMBEV S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.