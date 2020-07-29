AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMBEV S A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $3.70.

NYSE ABEV opened at $2.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $47.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.71 and a 200-day moving average of $2.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. AMBEV S A/S has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $5.45.

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. AMBEV S A/S had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 16.34%. On average, analysts forecast that AMBEV S A/S will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 21.7% during the first quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 18.2% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 37,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,835 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 12.8% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 6,220 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 4.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 175,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in AMBEV S A/S by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 25,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 8,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

AMBEV S A/S Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

