Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Lessened by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 113,434 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.5% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $160,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 34 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,503.65 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,587.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1,044.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,469.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,373.92.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,601.29.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

