Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.26-7.34 for the period. Alexandria Real Estate Equities also updated its FY20 guidance to $7.26-7.34 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARE. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $195.00 to $163.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an outperformer rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $137.00.

Shares of ARE opened at $173.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a one year low of $109.22 and a one year high of $175.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.83.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.01. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $436.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.92%.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 700 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $106,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,972 shares in the company, valued at $7,620,730. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 10,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $1,476,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,856,304.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,053 shares of company stock valued at $9,340,755 over the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

