Alacer Gold (TSE:ASR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.82

Alacer Gold Corp (TSE:ASR) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$10.82 and last traded at C$10.75, with a volume of 229833 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$10.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Alacer Gold from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. CIBC increased their price target on Alacer Gold from C$7.75 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Alacer Gold in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised Alacer Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised Alacer Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.57.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion and a PE ratio of 19.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.21.

Alacer Gold (TSE:ASR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The mining company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$190.99 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Alacer Gold Corp will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alacer Gold (TSE:ASR)

Alacer Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of mineral deposits in Turkey. It primarily holds an 80% interest in the Copler gold mine that is located in the Erzincan Province, east-central Turkey. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

