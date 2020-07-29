AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.23, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $36.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. AFLAC has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $55.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AFL shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on AFLAC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded AFLAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AFLAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on AFLAC from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AFLAC from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.60.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

