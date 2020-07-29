AEGON (NYSE:AEG) Shares Acquired by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AEGON (NYSE:AEG) by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in AEGON were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of AEGON by 5.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 888,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 48,089 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in AEGON by 311.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 40,207 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in AEGON during the second quarter valued at $173,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in AEGON by 5.7% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,187,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 64,438 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in AEGON by 88.0% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,490,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AEG. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of AEGON from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of AEGON in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AEGON from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. ING Group downgraded shares of AEGON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AEGON in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

AEG stock opened at $3.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. AEGON has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $5.03.

About AEGON

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.

