Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) PT Raised to $90.00 at Cowen

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Cowen from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.12% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AMD. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.73.
Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $67.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.14. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $27.43 and a 52-week high of $71.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.56.
In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total value of $2,274,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,378,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,911,012. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.41, for a total transaction of $8,311,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,753,670 shares in the company, valued at $152,580,854.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 461,000 shares of company stock worth $25,381,930. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 69.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,990,133 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,182,597,000 after purchasing an additional 19,615,477 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,489,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $884,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,707 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,690,904 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $486,223,000 after purchasing an additional 347,213 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $407,296,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $324,394,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.
