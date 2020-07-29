Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) PT Raised to $90.00 at Cowen

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Cowen from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AMD. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.73.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $67.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.14. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $27.43 and a 52-week high of $71.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.56.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total value of $2,274,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,378,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,911,012. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.41, for a total transaction of $8,311,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,753,670 shares in the company, valued at $152,580,854.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 461,000 shares of company stock worth $25,381,930. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 69.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,990,133 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,182,597,000 after purchasing an additional 19,615,477 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,489,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $884,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,707 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,690,904 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $486,223,000 after purchasing an additional 347,213 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $407,296,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $324,394,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

