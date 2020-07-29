$821.74 Million in Sales Expected for Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) This Quarter

Analysts expect Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) to report $821.74 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $805.00 million to $839.10 million. Lululemon Athletica reported sales of $883.35 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full year sales of $4.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.84 billion to $4.88 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.31 billion to $5.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lululemon Athletica.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $651.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on LULU. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Argus upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $270.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.84.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $322.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $308.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.42. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $128.85 and a 52 week high of $337.57. The company has a market capitalization of $43.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.68.

In other news, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 4,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.52, for a total transaction of $1,438,247.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,645.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total value of $1,480,839.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,995.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,034,021. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,195 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 191 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 250 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 12.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 83.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lululemon Athletica (LULU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.