81,947 Shares in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) Acquired by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 81,947 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,220,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CXO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Concho Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,576,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in Concho Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $83,599,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Concho Resources by 9.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,167,125 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $478,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,944 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Concho Resources by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,401,322 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $297,854,000 after acquiring an additional 723,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Concho Resources by 14.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,073,078 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $217,380,000 after acquiring an additional 645,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

CXO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Concho Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Concho Resources from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup raised Concho Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Concho Resources from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Concho Resources from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.96.

CXO opened at $51.75 on Wednesday. Concho Resources Inc has a 12 month low of $33.13 and a 12 month high of $99.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.46.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 210.59%. The firm had revenue of $922.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Concho Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Concho Resources Inc will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

In other Concho Resources news, Director Steven L. Beal sold 19,500 shares of Concho Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $1,202,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,996.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Concho Resources Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

