80,000 Shares in Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Purchased by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,892,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 0.36% of Applied Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 4,062.9% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 845,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,646,000 after purchasing an additional 825,385 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 885.8% during the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 591,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,336,000 after purchasing an additional 531,481 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,113,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,147,000 after purchasing an additional 332,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 1,033.1% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 308,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,100,000 after purchasing an additional 281,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APLT stock opened at $25.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.17. Applied Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $57.39.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.23. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Therapeutics will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

In related news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 5,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total value of $251,611.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 394,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,050,493.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Shoshana Shendelman sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total transaction of $5,337,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,014,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,698,013.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 256,246 shares of company stock worth $10,552,900. 31.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy.

