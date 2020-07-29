331 Shares in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) Purchased by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 331 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in T-Mobile Us during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in T-Mobile Us by 198.1% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in T-Mobile Us in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile Us in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 198.9% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.58% of the company’s stock.

In other T-Mobile Us news, insider Ronald D. Fisher bought 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $36,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,832,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter A. Ewens sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.49, for a total value of $21,298,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,077 shares in the company, valued at $7,462,499.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on T-Mobile Us from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on T-Mobile Us from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on T-Mobile Us from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on T-Mobile Us in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.29.

T-Mobile Us stock opened at $104.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.64. T-Mobile Us Inc has a one year low of $63.50 and a one year high of $111.58.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 7.80%. T-Mobile Us’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

