31,944 Shares in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Bought by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Altria Group by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in Altria Group by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 14,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Altria Group by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 29,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 3,293 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in Altria Group by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Altria Group by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MO shares. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.29.

Shares of MO stock opened at $42.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.41. Altria Group Inc has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $52.45.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 84.55%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.09%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

