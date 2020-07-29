$2.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) will report earnings of $2.10 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.16. Broadridge Financial Solutions reported earnings of $1.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full year earnings of $4.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.94 to $5.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.22 to $5.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.03). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 46.99%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

BR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.20.

NYSE BR opened at $132.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34 and a beta of 0.88. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 52-week low of $81.90 and a 52-week high of $134.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

In related news, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 3,203 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $416,390.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,853,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 10,000 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.14, for a total transaction of $1,191,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,445 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,297.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 158,054 shares of company stock worth $19,209,467. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 63.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 52.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 198.7% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Read More: What is a capital gains distribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.