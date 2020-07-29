1st Constitution Bancorp (FCCY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 11th

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 11th.

1st Constitution Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 200.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a payout ratio of 32.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect 1st Constitution Bancorp to earn $1.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.0%.

Shares of FCCY opened at $12.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.88. The company has a market capitalization of $126.19 million, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $22.91.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $16.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 9.41%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 1st Constitution Bancorp news, Director William M. Rue purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.84 per share, with a total value of $64,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 216,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,779,295.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired 9,100 shares of company stock worth $115,799 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

