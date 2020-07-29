1,979 Shares in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) Bought by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the 1st quarter worth $162,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 77.9% during the first quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 6,984 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the second quarter worth $387,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the fourth quarter worth $516,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Russia ETF alerts:

VanEck Vectors Russia ETF stock opened at $22.22 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $26.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.03.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

Further Reading: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Russia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Russia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.