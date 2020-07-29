1,767 Shares in Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) Purchased by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chewy by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Chewy in the 4th quarter worth $316,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Chewy in the 4th quarter worth $1,087,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Chewy by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Chewy by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 251,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,300,000 after purchasing an additional 40,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James Kevin Symancyk sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total transaction of $5,086,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 32,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $1,467,614.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,129,200.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,042,707 shares of company stock valued at $50,422,855 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CHWY opened at $46.32 on Wednesday. Chewy Inc has a 1-year low of $20.62 and a 1-year high of $52.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.03 and a 200 day moving average of $38.23.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Analysts predict that Chewy Inc will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Chewy from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chewy from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.93.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

