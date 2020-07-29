120,557 Shares in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Acquired by Keystone Financial Planning Inc.

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 120,557 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $6,646,000. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 3.3% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tufton Capital Management grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 135,807 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,487,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 53,427 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,945,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 651,612 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,923,000 after buying an additional 351,008 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 137,579 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,585,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,844 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

VZ opened at $57.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.66 and a 200-day moving average of $56.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.45. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $62.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VZ. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.