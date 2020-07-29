111,895 Shares in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) Acquired by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 111,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,589,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,762,000 after buying an additional 34,845 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 477.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,001,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,029,000 after buying an additional 4,962,389 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,064,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,271,000 after buying an additional 52,441 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,947,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,199,000 after buying an additional 437,200 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,149,000. Institutional investors own 62.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APLE opened at $8.99 on Wednesday. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a 1 year low of $4.48 and a 1 year high of $16.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.91.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $238.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on APLE shares. TheStreet cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $14.00 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.08.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

