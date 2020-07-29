$1.33 EPS Expected for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to post $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Analog Devices’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.34. Analog Devices posted earnings of $1.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices will report full year earnings of $4.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $4.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.13 to $6.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Analog Devices.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADI. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.68.

In related news, Director James Champy sold 2,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total value of $244,829.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,468.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 8,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $959,533.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,775 shares in the company, valued at $2,242,880.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,325 shares of company stock worth $1,661,769 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 70,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after purchasing an additional 16,227 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in Analog Devices by 155.2% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 137,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,377,000 after purchasing an additional 83,796 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,438,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,941,000 after purchasing an additional 290,030 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 11,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $115.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.66 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Analog Devices has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $127.39.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Analog Devices (ADI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.