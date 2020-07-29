$1.33 Billion in Sales Expected for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) will report $1.33 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.35 billion and the lowest is $1.31 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions posted sales of $1.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full-year sales of $4.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.48 billion to $4.51 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.51 billion to $4.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 46.99% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BR shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, May 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.20.

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $132.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.63. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1 year low of $81.90 and a 1 year high of $134.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.35%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, CFO James M. Young sold 98,336 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total transaction of $11,747,218.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,198,420.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 3,203 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $416,390.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,256 shares in the company, valued at $1,853,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,054 shares of company stock worth $19,209,467. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 50,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,269,000 after purchasing an additional 10,043 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 216.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 28,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 83,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,273,000 after acquiring an additional 38,460 shares during the period. AXA raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 109,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

