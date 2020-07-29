$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Postal Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.28. Postal Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 190%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Postal Realty Trust.

Get Postal Realty Trust alerts:

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on PSTL. B. Riley lifted their target price on Postal Realty Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. BTIG Research began coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Shares of PSTL stock opened at $14.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.60. Postal Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $19.48. The company has a market cap of $75.76 million, a P/E ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.09.

In other news, CEO Andrew Spodek bought 3,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $43,931.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 637,058 shares in the company, valued at $8,759,547.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 14.4% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 143,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 119.6% in the first quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 72,750 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 95,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 20,170 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 88,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 71.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 22,089 shares in the last quarter. 54.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that will own and manage properties leased to the United States Postal Service, or USPS. Upon completion of the offering and related formation transactions, the Company will own and manage an initial portfolio of 271 postal properties located in 41 states comprising 871,843 net leasable interior square feet, all of which are leased to the USPS, and through its taxable REIT subsidiary will provide fee-based third party property management services for an additional 404 postal properties leased to the USPS and owned by family members of Andrew Spodek, the Company's chief executive officer, and their partners.

Further Reading: How does a security become overbought?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Postal Realty Trust (PSTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.