Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ZM. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $140.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. FBN Securities raised Zoom Video Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.43.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

ZM stock opened at $246.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,450.35, a PEG ratio of 12.21 and a beta of -1.48. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $60.97 and a 1 year high of $281.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $246.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.09.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $328.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.53 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 169.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Janine Pelosi sold 2,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total value of $394,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,451.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 797,763 shares of company stock worth $174,931,133 in the last ninety days. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

See Also: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.