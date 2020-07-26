Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €76.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €76.00 ($85.39) price objective on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ZAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €53.00 ($59.55) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group set a €64.00 ($71.91) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €84.00 ($94.38) price target on Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €73.00 ($82.02) price target on Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €70.00 ($78.65) price target on Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zalando currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €61.50 ($69.10).

Zalando stock opened at €63.52 ($71.37) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €64.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €48.98. Zalando has a fifty-two week low of €36.33 ($40.82) and a fifty-two week high of €49.86 ($56.02).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

