Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $91.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Palomar have outperformed the industry in a year's time. The company is well-poised on solid revenue growth and balance sheet. Focus on new business, strong premium retention rates for existing business, and renewals of existing policies bode well. Net investment income is expected to continue to improve on the back of higher average balance of investments. Higher return on equity indicates efficient utilization of shareholders’ value. Based on operational excellence, Palomar Holdings estimates 2020 adjusted net income between $50.5 million and $53 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 33% to 40%, despite high degree of uncertainty due to the pandemic. However, exposure to catastrophe losses induces underwriting volatility. Increase in costs due to higher acquisition costs, and net losses can strain margin expansion.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Palomar from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Palomar from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Palomar from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Palomar from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Palomar has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $82.30 on Wednesday. Palomar has a fifty-two week low of $26.49 and a fifty-two week high of $94.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.33. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 53.44 and a beta of -0.10.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.11. Palomar had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $38.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Palomar will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.71, for a total value of $50,826.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew T. Robinson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $220,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,946,943. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,206,692 shares of company stock valued at $74,916,666 over the last three months. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Palomar by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

