Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Invitation Homes Inc. provides real estate services. It focuses on owning, renovating, leasing and operating single-family residential properties primarily in the United States. Invitation Homes Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on INVH. B. Riley raised their price target on Invitation Homes from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Invitation Homes from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.92.

Shares of INVH opened at $27.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Invitation Homes has a one year low of $15.64 and a one year high of $32.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.89 and its 200-day moving average is $26.88.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $449.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.24 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 2.15%. Invitation Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INVH. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 200,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,518,000 after acquiring an additional 8,085 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 136,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 6,283 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,852,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,986,000 after acquiring an additional 285,239 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 10,322,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433,878 shares during the period. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 123,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,405,000 after acquiring an additional 19,005 shares during the period.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

