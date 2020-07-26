Zacks Investment Research Lowers WARTSILA OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WARTSILA OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wärtsilä Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions to the marine and energy markets. It serves merchant, offshore, cruise and ferry, navy and special vessel company. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of WARTSILA OYJ/ADR in a report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded WARTSILA OYJ/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. AlphaValue downgraded WARTSILA OYJ/ADR to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut WARTSILA OYJ/ADR from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of WARTSILA OYJ/ADR in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WARTSILA OYJ/ADR currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.75.

OTCMKTS:WRTBY opened at $1.71 on Thursday. WARTSILA OYJ/ADR has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $2.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

WARTSILA OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter. WARTSILA OYJ/ADR had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 6.66%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WARTSILA OYJ/ADR will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About WARTSILA OYJ/ADR

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. The company offers gas, multi-fuel, and liquid fuel power plants; and seals, bearings, and related equipment for the hydropower and tidal, and a range of industrial sectors. It also provides ballast water management systems; high pressure air and gas compressors, and CNG refueling station solutions; communication, and safety and security systems; and automation, dredge control and monitoring, integrated bridge control, and measurement and control technologies.

