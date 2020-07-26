Zacks Investment Research Lowers Mamamancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mamamancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MamaMancini’s Holding’s, Inc. is involved in manufacturing & distributing of food products primarily in the United States. It offers beef meatballs with sauce, turkey meatballs with sauce, chicken meatballs with sauce, pork meatballs with sauce and other similar Italian products. The company sells its products to supermarket and mass market retailers. MamaMancini’s Holding’s, Inc. is based in East Rutherford, New Jersey. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Mamamancini’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of MMMB opened at $1.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.46. Mamamancini’s has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.36 million, a P/E ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 1.24.

Mamamancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 15th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Mamamancini’s had a return on equity of 583.86% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $11.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Mamamancini’s will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mamamancini’s

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes prepared, frozen, and refrigerated food products primarily in the United States. The company offers beef, turkey, chicken, and pork meatballs with sauce; meatloaf and Italian entrees; and meats and sauces. It sells its products through a commission broker network to supermarkets and mass-market retailers, and food distributors.

