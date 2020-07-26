Zacks Investment Research Lowers Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) to Sell

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hudson Global, Inc. provides recruitment and related talent solutions worldwide. The services offered by the Company include Permanent Recruitment, Contract Consulting, Legal eDiscovery, Recruitment Process Outsourcing and Talent Management solutions. Its clients include small to large-sized corporations and government agencies. Hudson Global, Inc., formerly known as Hudson Highland Group, Inc., is based in New York. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hudson Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ HSON opened at $9.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.03 million, a P/E ratio of 66.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.41. Hudson Global has a 12-month low of $6.06 and a 12-month high of $13.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.79.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $24.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.25 million. Hudson Global had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 4.08%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hudson Global will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hudson Global stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Hudson Global Inc (NASDAQ:HSON) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.67% of Hudson Global worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.76% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Global

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for small to large-sized corporations and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand worldwide. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) recruitment services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

