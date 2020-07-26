Zacks Investment Research Lowers Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BanColombia is Colombia’s largest bank in terms of assets and also has the largest market participation in deposit products and loans. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bancolombia in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a sell rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Bancolombia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Bancolombia currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Shares of NYSE:CIB opened at $27.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.25. Bancolombia has a twelve month low of $16.27 and a twelve month high of $56.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.71.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 12.30%. Analysts anticipate that Bancolombia will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.3179 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is 29.53%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 76,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,199,000 after buying an additional 4,458 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Bancolombia by 89.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 210,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after purchasing an additional 99,438 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Bancolombia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,501,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Bancolombia by 85.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Bancolombia in the first quarter valued at approximately $330,000. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bancolombia

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

