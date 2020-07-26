Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) to Hold

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. operates as a nutrition supplement company. It develops and produces cannabis products, marine oils, seed oils and pet supplements. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc., formerly known as Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc., is headquartered in Laval, Canada. “

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neptune Wellness Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.63.

Shares of NEPT opened at $2.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.31. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $6.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.26 million, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.13). Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 51.03% and a negative net margin of 204.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 7.9% in the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 426,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 31,065 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 55.7% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 117,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 42,200 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 15.03% of the company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

