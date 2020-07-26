Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Trading 8.6% Higher Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI)’s stock price traded up 8.6% during trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $6.31 and last traded at $6.30, 31,961,229 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 41% from the average session volume of 22,739,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.80.

The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 4.43%.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This is an increase from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AUY. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Yamana Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Yamana Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $5.25 in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,963,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,701 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $68,476,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,420,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,477,000 after buying an additional 1,711,064 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,849,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,335,000 after buying an additional 811,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,840,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,311,000 after buying an additional 3,741,601 shares in the last quarter. 48.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.41.

About Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.