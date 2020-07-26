Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The company had revenue of $410.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

NYSE WH opened at $45.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.08 and its 200-day moving average is $45.72. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $63.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.76%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

In other news, Chairman Stephen P. Holmes sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $4,396,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.39 per share, with a total value of $393,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.