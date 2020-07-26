Wright Investors Service Inc. Has $5.02 Million Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Wright Investors Service Inc. lowered its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,096 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up approximately 1.9% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Facebook by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $1,679,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,139,191.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total value of $201,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,464 shares of company stock worth $15,069,109 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB opened at $230.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $235.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.95. The company has a market capitalization of $657.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.19. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $250.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Nomura Instinet raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.90.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.