Wright Investors Service Inc. Cuts Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Wright Investors Service Inc. reduced its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,288 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 12,674 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in Boeing in the first quarter valued at about $713,677,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in Boeing by 15.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,555,090 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,556,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997,531 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Boeing by 372,990.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,152,612 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $470,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151,767 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing in the first quarter valued at about $48,135,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Boeing by 7.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,734,838 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,600,997,000 after purchasing an additional 769,205 shares during the period. 61.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BA stock opened at $173.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $185.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.73. Boeing Co has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $391.00. The company has a market cap of $99.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.67 and a beta of 1.47.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post -6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research lowered Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $164.00 target price on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Argus upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 target price on Boeing and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.08.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

