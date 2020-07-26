WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) rose 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.20 and last traded at $10.20, approximately 107 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

BSRTF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.30 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.48.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

