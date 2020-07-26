William Blair Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Under Armour in a report released on Tuesday, July 21st. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.43) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.41). William Blair also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.54) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on UAA. BTIG Research increased their price target on Under Armour from $5.00 to $9.91 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Under Armour from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Pivotal Research cut their target price on Under Armour from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Under Armour from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Under Armour from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Under Armour presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.73.

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $10.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.42. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $27.72. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.19.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.15). Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $930.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Under Armour by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 20,795 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Under Armour by 2,532.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 211,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 203,241 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Read More: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.