Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Barclays lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.70.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $53.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $18.66 and a 12-month high of $54.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.59, a P/E/G ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.49.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $254.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.67 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 13.88%. On average, equities analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 219,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,533,000 after purchasing an additional 45,096 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at $296,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $24,300,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5,155.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 6,186 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.