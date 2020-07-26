Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:WINC) Trading Up 1%

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:WINC) was up 1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.48 and last traded at $25.47, approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 17,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.23.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.74.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:WINC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.47% of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Read More: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.