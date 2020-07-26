West Fraser Timber (WFT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 27th. Analysts expect West Fraser Timber to post earnings of C($0.53) per share for the quarter.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.17) by C$0.59. The company had revenue of C$1.20 billion during the quarter.

West Fraser Timber stock opened at C$59.86 on Friday. West Fraser Timber has a 1 year low of C$21.60 and a 1 year high of C$65.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$48.92 and a 200 day moving average price of C$44.80. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.75, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is -33.93%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$53.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$54.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$49.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and paper in western Canada and the southern United States. The company offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, as well as newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products. It also provides treated wood, medium density fiberboard panels, laminated veneer lumber panels, and plywood; northern bleached softwood Kraft pulp used to produce various paper products, including printing and writing papers, specialty grades, and various tissue products; and bleached chemical thermo-mechanical pulp that is used to produce coated board grades, printing and writing paper, and paper towel/napkin grades, as well as specialty papers and tissue grades.

