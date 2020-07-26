Wedbush Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) – Stock analysts at Wedbush increased their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for KeyCorp in a research report issued on Thursday, July 23rd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.24. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Odeon Capital Group downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BofA Securities downgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Bank of America downgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Argus cut their target price on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.68.

KEY stock opened at $12.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $20.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.87.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,849,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $848,781,000 after purchasing an additional 776,713 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,220,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170,031 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,533,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,132,000 after acquiring an additional 436,808 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $187,256,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,311,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,188,000 after acquiring an additional 446,573 shares during the period. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

