Waters (WAT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Waters (NYSE:WAT) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $464.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.07 million. Waters had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 1,937.83%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect Waters to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE WAT opened at $223.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.94. Waters has a 52 week low of $154.39 and a 52 week high of $245.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $194.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.13.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WAT shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Waters from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Waters from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Waters from $223.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Waters in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.11.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

