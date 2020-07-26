Waters (WAT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Waters (NYSE:WAT) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $464.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.07 million. Waters had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 1,937.83%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect Waters to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE WAT opened at $223.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.94. Waters has a 52 week low of $154.39 and a 52 week high of $245.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $194.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.13.
Waters Company Profile
Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.
