Warburg Research Reiterates “€28.00” Price Target for Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3)

Warburg Research set a €28.00 ($31.46) target price on Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

JUN3 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €16.50 ($18.54) price objective on Jungheinrich and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Baader Bank set a €17.50 ($19.66) price objective on Jungheinrich and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €22.00 ($24.72) price objective on Jungheinrich and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($13.48) price objective on Jungheinrich and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HSBC set a €21.00 ($23.60) price objective on Jungheinrich and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €21.06 ($23.66).

JUN3 stock opened at €26.04 ($29.26) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.63. Jungheinrich has a fifty-two week low of €10.06 ($11.30) and a fifty-two week high of €26.60 ($29.89). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €20.05 and a 200 day moving average price of €17.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of forklift trucks, and warehousing and material flow technology. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing technology products; sale and short-term leasing of new and used equipment; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

