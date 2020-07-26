Warburg Research Reiterates €11.00 Price Target for Aixtron (ETR:AIXA)

Warburg Research set a €11.00 ($12.36) price objective on Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AIXA. Berenberg Bank set a €8.00 ($8.99) price objective on shares of Aixtron and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Oddo Bhf set a €13.00 ($14.61) price objective on shares of Aixtron and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays set a €13.50 ($15.17) price objective on shares of Aixtron and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Independent Research set a €7.60 ($8.54) price objective on shares of Aixtron and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €12.50 ($14.04) price target on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €11.35 ($12.75).

AIXA opened at €10.57 ($11.87) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.42. Aixtron has a 52-week low of €6.01 ($6.75) and a 52-week high of €11.76 ($13.21). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €10.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €9.56.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry worldwide. The company develops, produces, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as upgrades and spare parts.

